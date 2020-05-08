Hot Stocks | Bharti Airtel, United Spirits, IGL buy recommendations for short term

Manali Bhatia

There is a very popular saying on Dalal Street - Sell in May and go away. But the question for now is - are the price patterns reflecting this trend?

The phrase has not always proved to be correct but May and October are the two significant months as far as the time cycle of the market is concerned.

If one axis of the chart in technical analysis studies the information regarding price, the other one deals with the time which is often ignored.

As per the time cycle, the month of May has seen major movements in the market but was not always on the downside.

We witnessed two upper freezes in the year 2,009. To be precise, the major moves that were registered as per the time cycle have taken place between 16th and 20th May (most of the time) and traders need to be cautious to avoid damages.

Looking at the current scenario, we can say that Nifty is trading in a short-term range of 9,380 to 8,900, and considering the time cycle, we could see major moves in the coming days if Nifty trades on either side of the above-mentioned levels.

Levels of 10,000 can be witnessed in the current month in case of higher range trades. On the flip side, 8,000 can be seen quite easily if 8,900 gets traded on a closing basis.

As of now, wait and watch policy needs to be adopted. Let prices and time cycle decide the next leg of the market.

Apart from this, certain buying opportunities exist and could fetch 7 to 10 percent returns in the short term.

Here are three buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

Bharti Airtel | Buy | LTP: Rs 528 | Target price: Rs 580 | Stop loss: Rs 500 | Upside: 10%

Bulls are having an upper hand as the bullish cup and handle formation has been witnessed in the counter.

The weekly chart is trading with higher top and higher bottom formation and bullish breakout on the daily chart indicating that the next leg of the up move is on the cards.

RSI is in a bullish zone after two months of consolidation and other momentum indicators are also supporting the bullish bias.

Long positions can be initiated in the stock at Rs 527 and on any dips till Rs 510 for short-term gains.

Indraprastha Gas | Buy | LTP: Rs 468.50 | Target price: Rs 500 | Stop loss: Rs 445 | Upside: 7%

Bullish momentum is building up in the counter and positive crossover of major short term and medium term moving averages has been witnessed on the daily chart.

Momentum indicators are on the verge of breaking out and could result in a decent rally in the short term.

United Spirits | Buy | LTP: Rs 504 | Target price: Rs 545 | Stop loss: Rs 478 | Upside: 8%

After a decent correction from higher levels, the stock has formed a bullish “Doji” candlestick pattern at the support levels.

Range shift in RSI has been witnessed on a daily chart from the bearish zone to the sideways zone indicating that phase of downside has abated and a new trend could emerge from the current levels.

The stock is placed at a decent risk-reward level and offering lucrative buying opportunity from the short term perspective

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​