Hot Stocks | Bharti Airtel, Cummins India, KIMS Hospitals can fetch 16-17% return in short term. Here's why

Vidnyan Sawant
Nov 18, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST

KIMS Hospitals is in a clear higher high, higher low formation indicating bullish undertone of the prices.

On the weekly chart, prices are maintaining its higher high, higher low formation since the past five weeks, reflecting a bullish undertone in the index.

On the daily timeframe, the index is stuck in the narrow range of 18,260-18,442 since the last few days, indicating indecisiveness for the short term.

The RSI (relative strength index) on the daily timeframe is sustaining above 60, indicating presence of a strong momentum for an up-move.

The Nifty has an immediate resistance at 18,500 (key resistance) followed by 18,604 (lifetime high) and, on the other side, it has a strong support at 18,103 (gap support), followed by 17,838 (gap support).

As per the overall price structure and evidence supported by indicators, we feel that if the Nifty sustains above 18,500, the index can move higher till 18,604, followed by 18,750 levels.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: