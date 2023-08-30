Hot Stocks | Bet on PCBL, Harsha Engineers, KEC International for 10-14% return

Bet on PCBL, Harsha Engineers International, KEC International

The Nifty has been consolidating around 19,300 mark for the last 15 days, but it has slipped beneath its 20-day and 50-day moving averages (DMAs), indicating a short-term bearish bias.

Key support levels for the Nifty50 to monitor are 19,191 and 18,888. On the upside, the 19,400–19,500 range emerges as a critical resistance zone, the breach of which could pave the way for a positive momentum.

The Bank Nifty index is trying to uphold its 100-DMA around the 43,900 mark. However, a notable surge in strength would necessitate conquering the supply zone of 44,800–45,000. A dip below the 100-DMA could potentially lead to a retest of the 200-DMA in the vicinity of 43,000.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

PCBL: Buy | LTP: Rs 170.20 | Stop-Loss: Rs 157 | Target: Rs 194 | Return: 14 percent

The counter is coming out of a long consolidation with strong volume and has witnessed a breakout of an Inverse Head and Shoulders formation. The overall structure of the counter is very classical on the daily chart. The pattern suggests an immediate target of Rs 184, while it has the potential to move further upside till the Rs 190+ level.

On the downside, a cluster of moving averages formed a base at Rs 157, which will act as an immediate support level. MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is supporting the current strength, whereas the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is also positively poised.

Harsha Engineers International: Buy | LTP: Rs 452 | Stop-Loss: Rs 425 | Target: Rs 514 | Return: 14 percent

On the daily chart, a triangular formation has broken out, with considerable volume in support. Breakouts from chart patterns, such as triangles, are often seen as bullish signals, indicating a potential continuation of the upward trend.

The high volume during the breakout further reinforces the significance of this move. The overall structure of the counter is very lucrative, as it is trading above all its important moving averages.

KEC International: Buy | LTP: Rs 675 | Stop-Loss: Rs 640 | Target: Rs 744 | Return: 10 percent

The price chart for the stock indicates a breakout from a triangular pattern on the daily timeframe, accompanied by significant trading volume. The stock retraced to test its previous breakout point, situated around Rs 610, before initiating a fresh upward movement targeting Rs 700. Impressively, the stock maintains a solid overall structure by trading above key moving averages.

The immediate resistance level lies at Rs 700. A breach of this level could potentially lead to a sustained upward trend, possibly reaching Rs 740 or higher, over a range of timeframes. Conversely, in case of a correction, the support at Rs 640 is pivotal.

Analyzing technical indicators, the MACD reinforces the ongoing market strength, while the RSI (relative strength index) also indicates positive positioning.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.