Hot Stocks | Bet on PB Fintech, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Shivalik Bimetal Controls for short term

Vidnyan Sawant
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:09 AM IST

PB Fintech has shown a rebound after testing the neckline of the Cup & Handle pattern, which had given a breakout two weeks prior - a reversal pattern. This breakout is further confirmed by higher trading volumes.

The Nifty has exhibited a bearish trend in the short to medium term, as observed on the weekly charts. A big bearish candle was formed after a Spinning Top candle pattern, confirming a bearish undertone.

Additionally, the 20-week SMA (simple moving average) acted as resistance, causing prices to reverse downward. On the daily charts, the lower top lower bottom formation persisted throughout the week, with seven consecutive bearish candles indicating a negative trend.

The weekly RSI (relative strength index) displayed a lower low, lower high pattern, reflecting a lack of positive momentum.

Looking ahead, the immediate support level for the Nifty is at 17,350 (swing low), followed by 16,747 (key support). Conversely, the resistance levels are at 17,770 (key resistance) and 18,000 (weekly high).