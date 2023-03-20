 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Bet on KPIT Technologies, Godrej Consumer Products for the short-term

Osho Krishan
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST

Godrej Consumer Products has seen a strong spurt in the last two trading sessions, backed by notable volumes on the daily chart, signifying positive development in the counter.

The market ended last week in the negative terrain, shedding 1.80 percent from its previous week’s closure with the Nifty settling down at the 17,100 level. Intense sell-off around the world dented the market sentiment and, mirroring which, the Nifty tumbled below the 200 SMA (simple moving average - 17,451).

However, the last trading session could be seen as constructive development for the markets as the index revived from the crucial support of 17,000-16,900 zone. On the technical front, we are not entirely out of the woods and the broader trajectory remains tentative, but we may expect some bounce in the near term.

As far as levels are concerned, the recent swing low of 16,900-16,850 is likely to act as the sheet anchor’s role, and it is highly anticipated that the dip would augur well for the bulls.

On the flip side, 17,200-17,250 is the immediate hurdle, followed by the sturdy wall of 200 SMA placed around 17,400-17,450 odd zone.