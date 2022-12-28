 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Bet on Kirloskar Ferrous, Usha Martin, RCF for over 20% return in short term. Here's why

Pravesh Gour
Dec 28, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

Usha Martin has witnessed a breakout of a symmetrical triangle formation on the daily chart with huge volume. It is trading in a new blue sky zone, and its structure is very impressive, as it is trading above all its important moving averages.

The Nifty50 regained its 100-DMA (days moving average or simple moving average) and witnessed a decent pullback; however, 18,150, and 18,200 are multiple hurdles on an immediate basis. The index has to cross its 50-day moving average of 18,200 to gain any meaningful strength.

The support levels are now 17,950 and 17,850. If the Nifty manages to cross 18,200, then 18,500 will be the next target level.

Bank Nifty experienced a strong rally from 41,550 level of support. A cluster of 9 & 20-SMA at 42,900-43,200 is an immediate resistance zone; above this, we can expect a move towards 43,600-44,000 levels.

On the downside, 42,500-42,000 on the Bank Nifty will act as an immediate support area.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Usha Martin: Buy | LTP: Rs 177.55 | Stop-Loss: Rs 150 | Target: Rs 224 | Rseturn: 26 percent