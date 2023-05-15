Hot Stocks | Bet on Jubilant Pharmova, Engineers India, Container Corp for short term

Stocks

The week went by remained a bit choppy with regards to the Nifty50 index, but the overall sentiment remained positive as the Nifty Bank outperformed the benchmarks. The Nifty extended its gains and almost retested the 18,400 mark to end the week with gains of over 1 percent. On the other hand, aggressive buying was seen in a few banking names and also the individual stocks form the broader markets.

The ‘shooting star’ candlestick pattern which was formed during the previous week has been negated. However, we are witnessing a rising wedge kind of breakdown on the intraday charts of Nifty spot and in addition, there is a negative divergence of RSI (relative strength index).

The India VIX has turned from 10 to 11 zone and has closed near 13 mark. Historically, we have witnessed heavy volatility in the markets once the VIX turns from this zone. The recent price action seemed to be a bit like index management as the rally was driven by a handful of stocks. Thus, we once again advise traders to book profits from here on since there could be a sharp corrective move in the coming weeks.

On the downside, the immediate support is at 18,200 and a breach of the same might result in profit booking in the coming sessions. The upside cap for the index is around 18,450 – 18,600 in case of further upside.

The Nifty Bank index outperformed during the week ended May 12 and closed at a near all-time high. This week, fresh buying in the index is advisable only above the 44,100 mark since we see negative divergence of RSI on the daily chart. On the downside, 42,800 seems to be an important support since that is the placement of a rising trendline. A breach of the same might result in some pessimism in the banking stocks.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Engineers India: Buy | LTP: Rs 98.25 | Stop-Loss: Rs 83 | Target: Rs 125 | Return: 27 percent

Since last 3 years, the said counter was in consolidation mode and the trading range was Rs 55-90. Last week, it had given a clean breakout from mentioned trading range and quiet comfortably traded above it (refer to the chart).

Additionally, the current price action on a weekly scale is trading above William Alligator (trend-following indicator) which is a positive sign. Thus, one can buy in the range of Rs 95-100 with an upside target of Rs 125 while the stop-loss would be around Rs 83 on a daily close basis.

Container Corporation of India: Buy | LTP: Rs 638.25 | Stop-Loss: Rs 599 | Target: Rs 700 | Return: 10 percent

After making the top of Rs 792 on December 9, 2022, it started making lower tops and lower bottom structure which resulted into 30 percent cut in price. From February 2023 till March 2023, it started making bullish divergence on a daily scale, the price was making lower lows, but KST (Know Sure Thing) was making higher lows since then the said counter has reversed nicely.

At the current juncture, the price action is above William alligator (trend following indicator) which is echoing towards further upside in the counter. Thus, one can buy Container Corporation in the range of Rs 630-640 with an upside of Rs 675 and the stop-loss would be Rs 599 on a daily close basis.

Jubilant Pharmova: Buy | LTP: Rs 341.45 | Stop-Loss: Rs 299 | Target: Rs 420 | Return: 23 percent

After making the top Rs 925 in May 2021, it has nose-dived, resulting in a 71 percent cut in price. Between June 2022 and March 2023, it has made a solid base near Rs 300 levels and has reversed nicely from those levels.

Additionally, it has made a Bullish BAT pattern on a weekly scale along with bullish divergence i.e. price was making lower lows and RSI (relative strength index) was making higher lows (refer to the chart).

So, one can buy in the range of Rs 338-342 with an upside target of Rs 420, while the stop-loss would be Rs 299 on a daily close basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.