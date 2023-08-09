Hot Stocks | Bet on J Kumar Infraprojects, Prudent Corporate Advisory, Cera Sanitaryware for 12-15% return

live bse live

The Nifty has encountered a notable resistance at the 20-day moving average (20-DMA) subsequent to rebounding from the 19,300 mark. If it fails to surpass this level, there's a possibility of a renewed wave of selling, potentially driving it towards the 18,888 level. Within this decline, the support levels at 19,300 and 19,191 are likely to serve as intermediate barriers.

On the contrary, sustaining its position above the 20-DMA, which is currently at 19,640, could set the stage for a short-covering rally, possibly propelling Nifty towards the range of 19,800 to 20,000.

Switching to Bank Nifty, the index is presently seeking to establish a support base at the 50-DMA. However, a critical hurdle looms in the supply zone of 45,000 to 45,200. A successful breach of this zone might trigger a short-covering uptrend with a potential target zone at 45,800 to 46,000. Conversely, should Bank Nifty dip below 44,500 levels, it could extend its decline further, targeting the 44,000 to 43,700 range.

In the near term, the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision holds significant importance, shaping market sentiment. Additionally, the flow of foreign institutional investments (FIIs) remains a pivotal factor, given their recent trend of selling over the past few days.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

J Kumar Infraprojects: Buy | LTP: Rs 392 | Stop-Loss: Rs 365 | Target: Rs 450 | Return: 15 percent

The counter exhibits a classical bullish setup. It witnessed a multi-month breakout of horizontal resistance at around Rs 350 and made a new 52-week high at Rs 387, then showed a profit booking till their last breakout level of Rs 350 and again started a new leg of rally towards Rs 400 levels.

It has experienced a breakout of a Bullish Flag formation with huge volume. Furthermore, it is currently trading above its crucial moving averages, further affirming the bullish sentiment. The momentum indicators are also indicating a positive stance, adding to the strength of the current trend.

Looking ahead, the immediate target levels on the upside is Rs 450. If the bullish momentum continues, the counter may aim for these levels in the near future. On the downside, a key support level to watch is Rs 365, which is expected to provide immediate support during any potential corrections.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,208 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,130 | Target: Rs 1,354 | Return: 12 percent

The counter is in a classical up move as it has given a breakout of Triangle formation with huge volume. The overall structure of the counter is very lucrative, as it is trading above all its important moving averages.

The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is also positively poised, whereas MACD (moving average convergence divergence) is supporting the current strength.

It has a psychological resistance level of Rs 1,250. If the price manages to break above the Rs 1,250 resistance level with conviction, it suggests increased bullish momentum and the potential for further till Rs 1,350. On the downside, if there is a correction, the major support level is identified at Rs 1,130.

Cera Sanitaryware: Buy | LTP: Rs 8,376 | Stop-Loss: Rs 7,900 | Target: Rs 9,364 | Return: 12 percent

The counter has a strong bullish setup where it witnessed a breakout of a triangle formation on the longer timeframe. It has created a strong base at Rs 7,000. For both traders and investors, the structure of the counter is impressive, as it is trading above all its important moving averages.

Both the RSI (relative strength index) and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) indicators are supportive of the current strength in the stock's momentum.

On the upside, Rs 9,000 is an immediate resistance area; above this, we can expect a run-up towards the Rs 9,300 level in the near term. On the downside, Rs 7,900 is major support in any correction.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.