Hot Stocks | Bet on Indraprastha Gas, Can Fin Homes for the short term

Osho Krishan
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST

Can Fin Homes has recently seen some buying traction and emerged above the sloping trendline on the daily time frame, adding to the bullish quotient

In a robust trading week, the Nifty soared nearly 1.40 percent from its previous week's closure and reclaimed the 17,600 level. The truncated-yet-eventful week marked in favour of the bulls. The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to not change the interest rates on April 6 provided buoyancy to the equity space, and that was reflected in the price action of the key indices.

From the technical aspect, it was a strong comeback for the Nifty as it surpassed the 200 simple moving average (SMA- 17,515) on a closing basis. But at the same time, one should not become complacent and rule out the possibility of a breather after a steep rally.

As far as levels are concerned, 17,500-17,400 is likely to cushion any short-term blip, while the sacrosanct support lies around the bullish gap of 17,200 in the comparable period.

On the flip side, 17,600-17,700 is likely to be seen as an immediate hurdle and if the index manages to go past it, it will trigger the next leg of rally towards 17,800 for the upcoming week.