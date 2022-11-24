 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hot Stocks | Bet on GNFC, Indoco Remedies for decent return in short term, here's why

Vishal Wagh
Nov 24, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

GNFC is expected to be retesting a breakout of a rounding bottom formation after five years on the weekly timeframe whereas on the daily timeframe the stock is likely to be taking support from a support zone and bouncing with high volumes which can be used as a confluence towards the bullish view.

Vishal Wagh, Research Head at Bonanza Portfolio

Nifty opened gap up and closed positive in green amidst increased volatility and sideways market on November 23. On the daily chart, Nifty has made a bearish candle whereas on the hourly timeframe, Nifty was seen to be making higher highs and higher lows which indicates an indecisive market and it would be interesting to see how market behaves in the coming sessions.

The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index - 14) on the daily chart is at around 60; whereas the MACD (moving average convergence and divergence) is moving above the centre point from lower levels.

India VIX has increased from 13.84 to 14.04 levels below its 200 EMA (exponential moving average). Maximum pain of Nifty is at 18,300. Important support levels for Nifty are at around 18,200, 18,100 and 18,000 whereas the resistance levels are at 18,300, 18,400 and 18,550.

As per the F&O data, short covering has substantially increased in, out of the money (OTM) Calls, whereas long unwinding was seen in, out of the money (OTM) Puts which indicates a sideways market. 18,400 and 18,300 have high short built-up whereas 18,200 and 18,000 has high long built-up.

Here are two buy calls for next 2-3 weeks: