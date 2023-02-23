Hot Stocks | Bet on Glenmark Pharma, ABB India, Siemens for double-digit returns

The Nifty has been trading in a downtrend with lower high and lower low formations intact on the daily and weekly chart. The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) is on the verge of a breakdown and is likely to enter the weak zone.

The view remains bearish as long as the index stays below the 18,000 mark and can slide towards 17,400-17,200 levels.

The Bank Nifty index continued to witness selling pressure from the higher levels. The index is now trading in an oversold territory and if it sustains above 40,000 can witness a pull back rally towards 40,600-40,800 levels.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Rupak De is the Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities. He is a CFA (ICFAI) and has total experience of more than 10 years in the analysis of equity and commodities.