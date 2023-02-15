 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hot Stocks | Bet on Finolex Cables, Poonawalla Fincorp, Cigniti Tech for double-digit returns

Pravesh Gour
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:39 AM IST

While the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator is experiencing an upward centerline crossover, the relative strength index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is positively poised in Poonawalla Fincorp.

The Nifty is trading at a crucial juncture of 17,950, which is a cluster of the 100-DMA (daily moving average), the Budget day's high, and a down-sloping trendline. If the benchmark index manages to cross this level, then we can expect a short-covering rally in the market, where 18,080-18,200 will be the first resistance zone and 18,440 will be the next target level.

However, if the Nifty sees selling pressure from here, then there will be a risk of a move towards the 200-DMA, which is currently placed at 17,320, where 17,650 is an intermediate support level.

Bank Nifty is also in the critical resistance zone of 41,500–41,725; above this, we can expect a short-covering move towards 42,300 and 42,700 levels. However, if it encounters selling pressure from here, it may revisit 40,000 level.

The US inflation number is a critical factor, while institutional flows will be another important trigger for the direction of the market.