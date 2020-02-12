App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Delhi
AAP : 62
BJP+ : 8

Need 28 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hot Stocks | 'Bet on Dabur, Nippon Life & Godrej Agrovet for short-term gains'

On the technical front, the secondary oscillators suggest further consolidation for Nifty within a range of 12,050 to 12,250, while Bank Nifty is likely to trade in the range of 31,000 to 31,500.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

After a stunner rally seen in the week gone by, the Indian market witnessed see-saw moves and was seen trading in a broader range of 12,000 to 12,200 in the last three trading sessions, tracking mixed cues from the domestic and global front.

Close

On the derivative front, put writing was observed at 12,100 strike along with marginal call writing, while 12,200 strike holds maximum open interest build-up in calls.

related news

On the technical front, the secondary oscillators suggest further consolidation for Nifty within a range of 12,050 to 12,250, while Bank Nifty is likely to trade in the range of 31,000 to 31,500.

However, bias is likely to remain positive and any dip into prices should be used to create fresh longs.

Here are three buy calls for the next 3-4 weeks:

Dabur India | Buy | LTP: Rs 508.75 | Target price: Rs 546 | Stop loss: Rs 480 | Upside: 7.32%

In the recent past, the stock has given a sharp breakout above multi-week highs and risen sharply from Rs 480 to Rs 515 in a short span of time.

However, since then, prices have been consolidating in a range and holding well-above its short and long-term moving averages on the daily interval, with a broader trend maintaining its uptrend while making higher highs and higher bottom patterns.

At the current juncture, once again the positive divergences on oscillators suggest for further upside into the prices after a consolidation phase.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 505-510.

Nippon Life India Asset Management | Buy | LTP: Rs 403.65 | Target price: Rs 441 | Stop loss: Rs 360 | Upside: 9.25%

The stock has been consistently maintaining its bull run and seen trading in a rising channel with the formation of a higher high and higher bottom pattern on broader charts.

However, for almost three months, the stock has been consolidating in a broader range of Rs 320 to Rs 390 with prices holding well above long-term moving averages on the daily interval.

This week, the stock has given a breakout after a prolonged consolidation which could trigger follow up buying into the prices moving forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 390-400.

Godrej Agrovet | Buy | LTP: Rs 570 | Target price: Rs 622 | Stop loss: Rs 525 | Upside: 9.12%

In the last month, the stock gave a sharp breakout above the 200-days exponential moving average on a weekly interval which was placed at Rs 550 and thereon tested Rs 598-level in a short span of time.

However, since then the consolidation into the prices kept the stock in the range of Rs 550-575 with prices holding above short and long-term moving averages on daily intervals.

At the current juncture, the stock has formed a rectangle pattern on the weekly interval and once again has given a fresh breakout above the same.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 565-570.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:28 am

tags #markets #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.