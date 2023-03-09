Hot Stocks | Bet on Bosch, Neuland Lab, NCC for up to 17% return in short term

live bse live

The Indian equities, despite negative global sentiment, witnessed a sharp rebound from the lower end. The Nifty index remained in a buy mode as long as it holds the support of 17,500 on the downside where fresh Put writing has been observed.

The index's immediate hurdle on the upside is seen at 17,800 and once surpassed will witness further short covering towards 18,000 levels.

The Bank Nifty bulls came back strong and the index managed to hold the support of 41,000 on the downside. The index is likely to trade in the range of 41,000-42,000 but within the range, the undertone remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach with immediate support at the 41,200 level.

The resistance of 42,000 if taken out will open up the gates for a further up move towards 43,000 levels.

Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

Bosch: Buy | LTP: Rs 18,724 | Stop-Loss: Rs 17,500 | Target: Rs 22,000-24,000 | Return: 17.5 percent

Bosch has witnessed a strong breakout on the daily chart from a consolidation phase with a sharp surge in volumes. The stock has surpassed its previous swing high which confirms the strong momentum.

The leading indicator RSI has given a positive crossover on the daily chart which confirms the buy signal. The lower-end support is visible at 17,500 and the upside targets are Rs 22,000-24,000.

NCC: Buy | LTP: Rs 98 | Stop-Loss: Rs 91 | Target: Rs 110-120 | Return: 12 percent

NCC has given a strong breakout on the daily charts from an ascending triangle pattern with a sharp surge in volumes. The momentum indicator has given a positive crossover on the chart which confirms the buy signal.

The stock has constantly taken support around its 50-day EMA (exponential moving average - Rs 89.74) which will act as a cushion for the bulls.

The lower-end support is visible at Rs 90 and the upside targets are Rs 110-120.

Neuland Laboratories: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,712 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,590 | Target: Rs 1,850-1,900 | Return: 8 percent

Neuland Laboratories breaks out from a falling trend line on the daily chart with a rise in volumes. The momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) has crossed the level of 60 with a positive crossover confirming the buy signal.

The stock is trading above its short-term moving average of 21-day pegged at Rs 1,587. The upside momentum can take the stock towards Rs 1,850-1,900 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.