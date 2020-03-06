Hot Stocks: Bata India expected to see short-term bounce, 5% upside seen

Manali Bhatia

No respite for bulls and carnage on the Street has continued for this week as well.

Volatility in the last few days has given sleepless nights to traders where bears have managed to hold the grip quite firmly and sharp selling pressure has been witnessed on every pullback.

The session of March 5 was not an exception where initial gains were wiped out in the latter half and Nifty50 closed almost flat.

As per the current scenario, it's quite evident that the Indian market is not going to decouple with its global coronavirus-infected peers and further fall will not be ruled out.

Government measures across the globe to pump the liquidity in the economy through monetary measures are providing only temporary relief.

Additional cases of the virus in India every day are deteriorating the sentiment and pullback in such a situation is likely to be very short-lived.

The technical pattern structure is reflecting the same picture; rising trendline support at 11,020 has offered a pullback in the last few trading sessions.

But, bulls were not strong enough to take the rally forward and bears took over the game on every rise.

The immediate resistance is establishing in the range of 11,410-11,440 and bears are expected to get back on the attack between this given range.

On the downside, 11,020 will act as a ray of hope for bulls where selling pressure could abate for time being.

Traders need to prepare themselves for lower levels as the velocity of bounceback will decrease on every dip and breaking of 11,020 levels on a closing basis could further enhance the selling pressure till 10,700.

Momentum indicators are in a bearish zone and trend following indicators like ADX is suggesting that the rough phase for bulls would continue in the coming days.

Here are three stock recommendations for the next 3-4 weeks:

JSW Steel futures | Sell | CMP: Rs 247.85 | Target: Rs 237 | Stop loss: Rs 255 | Downside: 4%

The cycle of higher top and the higher bottom has reversed and the counter has broken its medium-term support level.

The negative candlestick pattern after a mild bounce back is offering a fresh shorting opportunity to traders.

Momentum indicators are trading in a bearish zone and prices are trading below all major short-term moving averages.

Intraday charts are trading on the verge of volatility breakdown after a mild phase of consolidation. The short positions can be initiated at current levels for short-term gains.

Escorts futures | Sell | CMP: Rs 834.95 | Target: Rs 793 | Stop loss: Rs 856 | Downside: 5%

Since the beginning of 2020, the counter has been outperforming Nifty50 but the recent crash has changed its short-term structure.

After breaking the 20-day moving average on the downside, it has taken the resistance at the same after the recent pullback.

Red candle preceded by a “Doji” is providing an early indication of further downtrend.

RSI is taking resistance at an important level and indicating towards negative reversal after retracement. It’s prudent to take a short position in the counter for the short-term gains.

Bata India | Buy | CMP: Rs 1,605 | Target: Rs 1,685 | Stop loss: Rs 1,565 | Upside: 5%

After the straight fall of ten trading sessions, the counter has formed some high wick candles near the important support levels.

The pattern is suggesting that bears are tired and demand from these levels could result in short-term bounce in the counter.

RSI is bouncing back from extremely oversold levels and prices are trading far from its short-term moving averages.

The equilibrium of demand and supply could eventually result in bounce back till Rs 1,685. Long positions can be initiated at current levels and on any dip till Rs 1,590 for short-term gains.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.