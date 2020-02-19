App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2020 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hot Stocks: Affle (India) looks ripe for breakout; accumulate for a target of Rs 2,380

While bias is likely to remain bearish as far Nifty is holding below 12100 levels. Traders should keep a stock-specific action onto the radar.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shitij Gandhi

Indian markets continued its losing streak for the fourth-consecutive session with Nifty50 slipping back below 12,000 levels while Bank Nifty also hammered down badly after a sharp selloff seen in the banking stocks.

However, some recovery was seen from lower levels as Nifty took support at its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA). But, from a derivative front, there is a lot of outstanding short position held with call writers which could cap any sharp upside into the prices.

Close

On the higher side, 12,100 would act as a major hurdle for the Nifty50 while 11,900 should provide immediate support. In the coming sessions, if we witness a tug of war among bulls and bears with some volatility on the cards.

related news

While bias is likely to remain bearish as far Nifty is holding below 12,100 levels. Traders should keep a stock-specific action onto the radar.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 8-16 percent return in the next three-four weeks:

Affle (India) Limited: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,042| Target: Rs 2,380| Stop Loss: Rs 1,750| Upside 16 percent

In the recent past, the stock has given a sharp breakout above its multi-week highs and at the same time risen sharply from Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,000 levels in a short span of time.

However, since then, the prices have been consolidating in a range and are holding well above their short and long term moving averages on the daily interval.

The broader trend is still on the upside as the stock is making a higher highs and higher bottom pattern. At the current juncture, positive divergences on oscillators with a breakout above rectangle pattern suggest more upside.

Traders can accumulate the stock on dips in the range of Rs 1,980-2,020 for the upside target of Rs 2,380 levels, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 1,750.

Nilkamal Ltd: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,503 | Target: Rs 1,670 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,375 | Upside 11 percent

The stock has been consistently maintaining the bull-run and is seen trading in a rising channel with the formation of higher highs and higher bottom pattern on the broader charts.

However, from almost four weeks, the stock has been consolidating in a range of Rs 1,400 to Rs 1,500 with prices holding well above the long-term moving averages on the daily as well as on the weekly interval.

This week, the stock has given a breakout after forming a rounding bottom pattern after prolong consolidation which could trigger follow-up buying into the prices moving forward.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1,490-1,500 for the upside target of Rs 1,670 levels with a stop loss below Rs 1,375.

Voltas Ltd: Buy | LTP: Rs 693 | Target: Rs 753 | Stop Loss: Rs 655 | Upside 8 percent

On the daily interval, the stock has been steadily holding above its long-term moving averages and can be seen consolidating in range of Rs 670-700.

However, on broader charts, the stock has formed a Cup and handle pattern and is on the verge of a breakout above the same.

At the current juncture, the stock has given a breakout above the falling trend line on a shorter time frame which suggests further upside into the prices.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 690-695 for the upside target of Rs 753 levels, and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 655.

(The author is Senior Technical Analyst at SMC Global Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 19, 2020 08:20 am

tags #Hot Stocks #Market Cues #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Podcast #Sensex #stock recommendations #Technical Recommendations

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.