Hot Stocks | ACC, Eicher Motors can give 14-22% return in short term

Vikas Jain

Nifty made a sharp comeback on the back of positive global cues to form higher double bottoms on weekly charts. It closed the week ended April 9 near the high of the week.

The index closed in positive after seven consecutive weeks of fall with a broad-based positive momentum across sectors and stocks.

As the index is almost 21 percent up from its 52 week low, it confirms a strong bottom is in place and any fall near 8,650 levels would be a good opportunity to create longs in the index.

Among individual sectors, pharma, FMCG, private banks and auto indices have gained 41 percent, 28 percent, 26 percent and 25 percent, respectively, from their 52-week lows, outperforming the headline index Nifty50.

High beta sectors like metal, media have gained traction along with the broader markets to gain in the range of 13-15 percent from their lows.

India VIX declined 43 percent from its all-time high to close at 50 levels.

We believe now Nifty will try to consolidate and witness some weakness from higher levels of 9,500-9,600.

One should note that midcaps and smallcaps have underperformed by a large margin during the current rally and may witness a good amount of action over the next few trading sessions.

The full-year results for FY20 would start trickling from the next week and one can expect individual stock-wise momentum depending on the results and outlook of the management for the next year after the pandemic crisis of COVID-19.

Bank Nifty has resistance near 20,600 at its short-term moving average and recent high crossover of the same would witness an extended move to 21,800 levels. On the downside, support is placed at 18,800-19,100 levels.

Here are three stock recommendations for the next 3-4 weeks:

ACC | Buy | LTP: Rs 1,007.70 | Target price: Rs 1,150 | Stop loss: Rs 915 | Upside: 14%

The stock has been trading in a range, holding its support levels of Rs 900 and has made higher bottoms on the weekly charts.

Crossover of its short-term 20-day average will give a breakout and week-on-week positive close reinforces our positive stance.

On the downside, multiple supports exist in the range of Rs 930-950 levels, protecting the downside from the current levels.

Eicher Motors | Buy | LTP: 13,700 | Target price: Rs 16,700 | Stop loss: Rs 12,300 | Upside: 22%

The stock has found support near Rs 12,500, which is exactly the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement from its all-time high of Rs 33,480.

The sector is witnessing positive momentum and the stock has witnessed a sharp up move in the current week and we believe bottoms are in place for a strong up move.

The key technical indicators such as RSI has also reversed, turning upwards. The stock looks poised for a breakout from the current levels.

Dabur India | Sell | LTP: Rs 483.55 | Target price: Rs 445 | Stop loss: Rs 530 | Downside: 8%

The stock failed to cross its 52-week high and made a lower top witnessing a sharp correction from higher levels with strong volumes.

Overbought RSI and a decline in price are also signalling weakness in the stock.

On the higher side, the stock will face major hurdle around Rs 520-525, its recent high connecting the average rising trend line.

Short position can be initiated in the range of Rs 495-505 for a target of Rs 445 with a stop loss of Rs 530.

(The author is Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.