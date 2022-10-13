Hot Indian consumer prices drag markets lower ahead of US inflation data

Benchmark indices extended losses on October 13 as investors kept their eyes peeled for US inflation data and took fright at high Indian consumer prices, shaky crude, and worsening global outlook.

At noon, the 30-share flagship BSE Sensex was down 500 points at 57,076. Its broader peer Nifty 50 shed 150 points to slip below 17,000. Broader indices S&P BSE Midcap and Smallcap also shed 0.7 percent each.

All sectoral indices were in the red, barring pharma. Market breadth favoured losers. About 1,029 shares advanced, 2,083 shares declined, and 110 shares remain unchanged.

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: “Market behaviour in the short run is likely to be impacted more by news from the mother market US, that is, news regarding US inflation and interest rates."

Here are the factors that are dragging markets lower:

Wall Street ends in red

US stocks ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers agreed they needed to maintain a more restrictive policy stance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points to 29,210.85, the S&P 500 lost 11.81 points to 3,577.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 9.09 points to 10,417.10.

Members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee noted at the meeting that the economy needs to slow to get inflation to cool. They lowered their projections for the US economy, expecting GDP to grow at only a 0.2 percent annualised pace in 2022.

Asia-Pacific markets fall ahead of US inflation data

Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded in red on Thursday as investors keenly await inflation data from the US. The Nikkei was 0.6 percent lower at 26,237.42, the Topix was down 0.77 percent at 1,854.61. Hang Seng index traded 1.23 percent lower.

Economists expect US consumer prices to have risen 0.3 percent in September from August, and 8.1 percent from the same period a year ago.

Retail inflation in India rises to 5-month high

Retail inflation spiked to a five-month high of 7.41 percent in September, mainly due to costlier food items. For the ninth month in a row, retail inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance level of 6 percent.

Retail inflation was at 7 percent in August 2022 and 4.35 percent in September 2021.

Worst industrial performance in 18 months

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), slid to an 18-month low of -0.8 percent in August from 2.2 percent in July, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

The last time India's industrial production had contracted was in February 2021. At -0.8 percent, the August industrial growth figure is well below the consensus estimates.

Worsening global outlook

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced another cut to its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year two days ago, this time by 60 basis points to 6.8 percent. At 6.8 percent, the agency's forecast is below that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which on September 30 lowered it by 20 basis points to 7 percent.

IMF also trimmed its 2023 global GDP forecast to 2.7 percent one day ago, 0.2 points down from July expectations. "The worst is yet to come and, for many people 2023 will feel like a recession," said the agency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) too have resumed selling. On October 12, FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 542.36 crore, as per provisional data available on the NSE.