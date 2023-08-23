Hospitality sector sees change in discretionary spending as smaller cities evolve

Indian Hotels

Discretionary spending in India is in the middle of some fundamental structural changes with non-key cities turning out to be major demand drivers, according to Giridhar Sanjeevi, Vice-President and CFO of Indian Hotels.

“Where is the growth coming from? Not just the key cities, but also the interiors. Look at the air passenger traffic group. It is significant with the number of airports doubling, and so on. You look at the funds that come into mutual funds. They're not only coming from the key cities, bigger growth is coming from the non-key cities,” Sanjeevi told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Motilal Oswal 19th Annual Global Investor Conference.

Newer places like Dehradun and Haridwar are coming up along with the usual holiday destinations. He attributed the emergence of these places to the infrastructure development of the railways and roads which have reduced the travel time.

Sanjeevi, however, mentioned that long-term trends in consumption pattern remains intact as rise in per-capita GDP ensures more disposable income and thereby discretionary spending.

“We are present in all the price segments and all brands. If a budget-conscious customer wants to stay in Goa, we have Ginger. If a customer wants to stay in a luxury hotel, we have Taj,” he said.

The hospitality sector seem to have wriggled out of the pandemic blues and sees a spike in demand and profitability. According to STR, hotel demand grew 11.1 percent in FY23, compared to FY20 across key markets. But supply has failed to match the sudden spike in demand.

Puneet Chhatwal, CEO of Indian Hotels, cited a slow down in the pace of construction during Covid has led to the supply crunch. “Even though we are the fifth largest economy in the world, the number of hotel rooms in the branded category is less than 200,000 which is lesser than Dubai and Singapore. A lot of supply is needed in tier 2 and 3 cities to meet the demand,” said Chhatwal.

Indian Hotels recorded annual net profit growth of nearly 31 percent to Rs 222 crore and 17 percent rise in revenue to Rs 1,516 crore in the company’s June quarterly results.

Shares of the company surged 3.38 percent on August 23 to Rs 401.75 at 2:25 pm. The company’s shares had given a return of 30.31 percent in the last six months.