 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Hospital sector preview: Better occupancy, favourable base to aid growth in Q4

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

Most brokerages anticipate that the trend of capacity expansion will persist throughout the sector. Investor attention will remain focused on management commentaries for insights into plans to expand capacity, as well as the potential impact of this on profitability and margins.

Representative Image

The hospital sector is widely expected to post strong growth numbers for the January-March quarter, aided by better bed occupancy and a favourable base effect.

Typically, the festive season from October to December results in lower occupancy rates and a seasonally weak performance for hospital companies in the third quarter. Accordingly, several brokerages anticipate improved bed occupancy rates for hospitals in the fourth quarter.

Looking beyond the pandemic

Brokerage firm ICICIdirect expects hospitals to report normalised earnings in the fourth quarter as Covid pandemic-related positives and negatives, as well as festive season weakness, become less relevant in the January-March period. The firm believes that hospitals will benefit from positive structural tailwinds, including a better case and payer mix, improved occupancy, higher average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB), and reduced length of stay, all of which will contribute to their improved performance in Q4.