Hopes of margin recovery in FY24 may keep City Gas Distributors in focus

Dipti Sharma
Mar 20, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

While FIIs are cautiously selling Indian equities, they have started buying shares of CGD companies.

Market mavens believe City Gas Distributors (CGDs) could see margin recovery in FY24, and this would be mainly driven by the Kirit Parikh Committee (KPC) recommendations to cut domestic gas costs.

Given the Indian government’s thrust on natural gas (less polluting fuel) consumption, by pushing expansion of the CGD network across the country, Sumit Pokharna, Research Analyst and Vice President at Kotak Securities, is bullish on the sector.

Even ICICI Securities has a positive outlook on the gas space for FY24. This is due to several reasons: KPC recommendations to reduce domestic gas costs for a priority sector like CGDs, rising domestic supplies, relatively moderate cost of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and stronger prices of industrial fuel alternatives, it said.

The optimism for the sector is visible in foreign institutional institutions (FIIs) buying shares of CGD companies like Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL).