Hopes of deeper Rolls-Royce ties drive Garden Reach shares up 4%

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

P R Hari, Chairman & Managing Director, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, said the company has further expanded the scope of partnership with Rolls-Royce and sees an opportunity of more than 100 engines from the partnership with British luxury car company.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers | Nippon Life India Trustee increased stake in the company to 5.1173 percent from 4.9427 percent via open market transactions. (Image: grse.in)

Shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers surged 4 percent on March 1 following an upbeat commentary from the company management. At 12:56pm, the shares were trading 3.5 percent higher at Rs 426.35 on the BSE.

PR Hari, Chairman and Managing Director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, told CNBC-TV18 news channel that the company has an existing and healthy business relationship with Rolls-Royce and, in fact, it has further expanded the scope of partnership with the British luxury car company.

He sees an opportunity of more than 100 engines from the partnership with Rolls-Royce.

