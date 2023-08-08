Hope of Rs 500-crore block deal propels Inox Wind to 52-week high

Inox Wind promoter to sell stake worth Rs 500 crore, stock hits 52-week high

Inox Wind surged 5 percent to his its 52-week high of Rs 224.35 on August 8 on the hope of a block deal by the promoter at an expected discount of 5 percent in the offer price.

A block deal worth Rs 500 crore is likely to be executed by the promoter entity of Inox Wind to trim its holding in the company. The offer price for the deal will be at a maximum discount of 5 percent against Monday's closing price, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources.

At 9:24am, shares of the company were trading 5.3 percent higher at Rs 221 on the BSE. The scrip has rallied 93 percent in the past three months and about 440 percent in the past three years.

As of June quarter of 2023, the promoter and promoter groups of Inox Wind held a total of 72.01 percent stake in the wind energy company.

Inox Wind Energy owns 54.70 percent stake in the company, whereas, three entities categorised as promoter groups - Devansh Trademart Llp, Aryavardhan Trading Llp and Inox Leasing And Finance Ltd - own 7.06 percent, 5.23 percent and 5.02 percent, respectively.

Inox Wind is engaged in manufacturing and sale of wind turbine generators and erection, procurement and commissioning services. It also provides services in operations and maintenance, common infrastructure facilities for WTGs, and wind farm development through its arm Inox Green.

Analysts are of the view that the management is optimistic about the recent policy changes in the sector. They also believe that the government's renewed focus on expanding capacities in India will positively impact the company's profitability and aid in its turnaround.

