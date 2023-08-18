Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunges 2.1%, enters bear market territory

Adding to the market's woes, troubled Chinese real estate major Evergrande made headlines by filing for bankruptcy protection in a US court

Hong Kong's main stock index, the Hang Seng, closed down by 2.1 percent during the last trading session of the week on August 18, bringing the index to over 20 percent below its peak in January. The cause behind this decline is the uncertainty surrounding China's property market and its future growth potential, which has wiped out the gains made earlier in the year.

Adding to the market's woes, troubled Chinese real estate major Evergrande made headlines by filing for bankruptcy protection in a US court. The company opted for protection under Chapter 15 of the US bankruptcy code, which provides a shield to non-US companies undergoing restructuring, safeguarding them from creditors.

The Hang Seng index's Friday plunge affected several significant companies in the region. Tencent's stocks dropped by 2.34 percent, Alibaba's by 3.44 percent, and HSBC shed 1.1 percent, all ending the day in the red.

The situation is indicative of a bear market, characterized by a sustained period of falling prices. To qualify, a broad market index must decline by at least 20 percent from its most recent peak. In this instance, the Hang Seng index closed at 17,950.85 on Friday, marking a 20.88 percent drop from its peak of 22,688.9 on January 27.

Russ Mould, the investment director at AJ Bell, expressed concern over Evergrande's bankruptcy filing. When coupled with another property company, Country Garden, deciding earlier in the week to halt bond payments, it raises the possibility of a financial chain reaction.

JPMorgan, on the other hand, raised alarm on Tuesday by revising its forecast for defaults in emerging markets, attributing the change to growing fears of contagion stemming from China's property sector. The bank anticipated that China's property market could be responsible for almost 40 percent of all default cases in 2023.

Evergrande had previously defaulted in 2021 and initiated an offshore debt restructuring program in March of the current year. However, the larger and more diverse property portfolio of Country Garden has intensified concerns in the market.

