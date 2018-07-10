App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Home bias props up Indian stocks in face of foreign sales

India's broader index has gained about 3 percent this year, compared with a 5 percent fall in MSCI Asia ex-Japan index as emerging markets were hit by rising global yields and escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's domestic institutional investors have been sapping up shares this year, helping put a floor under its stock markets even as foreigners flee on concerns over the country's accelerating consumer prices, rising global yields and a falling rupee.

That has propelled Indian shares close to a new high for 2018, outperforming most of their faltering Asian peers this year.

India's broader index has gained about 3 percent this year, compared with a 5 percent fall in MSCI Asia ex-Japan index as emerging markets were hit by rising global yields and escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

"Foreigners are selling Indian equities this year. However, local investors keep buying them because domestic investors have shifted their investment focus from other traditional asset classes such as gold and real estates toward equity markets," said Saurabh Jain, AVP - Research at SMC Global Securities.

related news

"Also the low interest rates in bank deposit, growing income levels in smaller towns, together with financial inclusion policies have attracted retail investors towards mutual funds."

Foreigners have sold $750 million in Indian equities in the first half of 2018, compared with about $10.5 billion worth of purchases by domestic funds, data from stock exchange and mutual fund association showed.

Systematic investment Plans (SIPs), which allow an investor to invest a fixed amount regularly in mutual fund schemes, are gaining popularity in India as they are cheap and returns are less volatile compared with lump sum investments.

India's mutual fund industry has mobilised 341.8 billion Indian rupees ($4.98 billion) through SIPs in the first five months of 2018, a 60 percent growth compared to last year, data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India showed.

"The investors have not really seen significant hit on their SIP returns as yet and so the inflows should continue," said Rajat Agarwal, as strategist at Societe Generale.

"We continue to think that the domestic liquidity will support the equity markets,"
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Business #Local Markets #Market news

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.