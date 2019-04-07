App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Holding above 30,000, Bank Nifty to move towards 30,650

Nifty has to continue to hold above 11,550 zones to witness an up move towards 11,760 then a fresh move towards 11,888-11,920 zones.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index made a new life time high of 11,761 mark in the last week by testing previous high of 11,760 but remained consolidation for most part of the week with buying interest on declines.

It has recently taken support at previous swing high of 11,550 zones and got stuck in between 11,550 to 11,760 zones from last six trading sessions. It formed a small bodied Bullish candle on the daily scale while a Doji candle on weekly scale which indicates that declines are being bought.

Now, the index has to continue to hold above 11,550 zones to witness an up move towards 11,760 then a fresh move towards 11,888-11,920 zones.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

However, it has seen a negative divergence with its RSI indicator as recently index made two swing highs at 11,572 and 11,761 while indicator noted the mark of 80 and 75 which indicates some sort of pause in positive momentum or requires to surpass 11,761 marks in hurry to negate this negative formation.

Nifty index remained in the grip of option writer and surpassed its RBI policy event in consolidative mode. India VIX moved up by 7.04 percent in the last week at 18.39 marks and it has been moving upwards from last four consecutive weeks which suggests the momentum but the risk is rising for taking fresh trade at higher zones.

On the Option front, maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike. Minor Call writing is seen at 11,700 followed by 11,900 strike while Put writing is seen at 11,600 followed by 11,700 strike. Option band signifies an immediate trading range in between 11,500 to 11,800 zones.

Bank Nifty made a new life time high of 30,648 marks but later on remained in a trading range with limited upside territory. It formed an inside bar or a Bullish Harami pattern on daily while a Bearish candle on weekly scale. Now it has to continue to hold above 30,000 zones to witness an up move towards 30,500 then 30,650 zones while support exists at 29,888-29,800 zones.

Stock specific positive price setup in Bata India, UltraTech, Tata Steel, VEDL, Jindal Steel, HDFC Ltd while expecting Nifty to now outperform to Bank Nifty index after a strong momentum in the last series.

(The author is Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Market Cues

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pakistan Says India Preparing Another Attack, Gives 5-day Window

Pallavi Sharda Heads to Hollywood, Bags Lead Role in ABC Drama Triangl ...

Ensure 90% Votes for BJP, Else Face Violence: Manipur Insurgents Threa ...

Amit Shah Slams Naveen Patnaik, Says Those Involved in Corruption Will ...

Sarfraz's Concerns About Amir Casts Doubts on World Cup Selection

Junior Hockey World Cup Winning Captain Harjeet Singh Back in Senior M ...

Why Rahul Gandhi’s Plan to Scrap Niti Ayog Could Cost Indian Democra ...

Will PM Modi Have Courage to Fight from Kerala or Tamil Nadu, Asks Sha ...

Trailers This Week: Special Look of Avengers Endgame, Game of Thrones ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Rahul Gandhi meets Delhi Congress leaders: Alliance with AAP for Lok S ...

Rising cow vigilantism curbs cattle trade in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; f ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

LaLiga: Barcelona put one hand on the title after late show from Luis ...

'Our country is full': Donald Trump travels to Mexican border to deliv ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Windham-Campbell Prize winning author Danielle McLaughlin on the power ...

World Health Day 2019: Technology, analytics are revolutionising healt ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB: A do or die match for Virat Kohli and ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see vi ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.