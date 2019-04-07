Holding above 30,000, Bank Nifty to move towards 30,650

Chandan Taparia

Nifty index made a new life time high of 11,761 mark in the last week by testing previous high of 11,760 but remained consolidation for most part of the week with buying interest on declines.

It has recently taken support at previous swing high of 11,550 zones and got stuck in between 11,550 to 11,760 zones from last six trading sessions. It formed a small bodied Bullish candle on the daily scale while a Doji candle on weekly scale which indicates that declines are being bought.

Now, the index has to continue to hold above 11,550 zones to witness an up move towards 11,760 then a fresh move towards 11,888-11,920 zones.

However, it has seen a negative divergence with its RSI indicator as recently index made two swing highs at 11,572 and 11,761 while indicator noted the mark of 80 and 75 which indicates some sort of pause in positive momentum or requires to surpass 11,761 marks in hurry to negate this negative formation.

Nifty index remained in the grip of option writer and surpassed its RBI policy event in consolidative mode. India VIX moved up by 7.04 percent in the last week at 18.39 marks and it has been moving upwards from last four consecutive weeks which suggests the momentum but the risk is rising for taking fresh trade at higher zones.

On the Option front, maximum Put OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike. Minor Call writing is seen at 11,700 followed by 11,900 strike while Put writing is seen at 11,600 followed by 11,700 strike. Option band signifies an immediate trading range in between 11,500 to 11,800 zones.

Bank Nifty made a new life time high of 30,648 marks but later on remained in a trading range with limited upside territory. It formed an inside bar or a Bullish Harami pattern on daily while a Bearish candle on weekly scale. Now it has to continue to hold above 30,000 zones to witness an up move towards 30,500 then 30,650 zones while support exists at 29,888-29,800 zones.

Stock specific positive price setup in Bata India, UltraTech, Tata Steel, VEDL, Jindal Steel, HDFC Ltd while expecting Nifty to now outperform to Bank Nifty index after a strong momentum in the last series.

(The author is Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal)

