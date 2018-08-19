Hold tight! Nifty likely to race past 11,600 levels in this truncated week

ICICIdirect

The Nifty50 reverted from 11350 after seeing profit booking from 11500 levels. The corrections in Nifty are getting halted within 150-200 points which means the index is picking up the uptrend amid intermediate consolidations.

The volatility in the market has again started coming down from the proximity of 14 percent. In the last few months, whenever the volatility has come down from 14 percent. Nifty has traded positive for a few weeks.

Hence the coming week is likely to see limited downsides which should limit till 11400 and the move should extend towards 11600 on the higher side.

The highest Put base is still placed at 11000 however as the index has started moving higher the base is getting formed near 11400 as the last three weeks had seen move around this level.

One by one new Nifty heavyweights has started coming out to support the index. The recent of this list is Sun Pharma and ITC and certain private banking heavyweights which were underperformer so far.

The highest Call base is still placed at 11500, however, no major addition of open interest is seen at this strike which shows reluctance of Call writing in this market which can open further upsides in the coming days.

Bank Nifty: Short covering can be seen above 28200 levels

After falling sharply from the levels of 28400, the Bank Nifty consolidated near 28000 levels for the major part of the week. The index took support near 27800 levels twice on the back of a strong rally in Axis Bank along with some private sector and PSU banks. However, profit booking continued in HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Aggressive Call writing was seen in 28200 strikes. Traders took a cautious stand as Rupee further depreciated and moved above 70 levels against US Dollar. On the other hand, IV’s have approached resistance of 14% which indicates retracement can be seen in IV’s which is likely to open more option writing opportunities

OTM Call and Put writing was seen last week where additions came in at 27800 Put and 28200 Call.

The continuance of these writing positions into the coming week as well indicates the ongoing consolidation is likely to continue. However, we feel once the index manages to close above 28200 levels, short covering trend can be seen which is likely to pull the index towards 28500 levels.

The price ratio of the Bank Nifty/Nifty moved remained near 2.45 levels due to outperformance in Nifty. Once the index manages to close above 28200 levels, the short covering can lead to the outperformance of banking stocks which is likely to push the ratio towards 2.50-2.52 in coming weeks.

Turkey contagion risk & surging dollar pushed EMs to YTD lows:

Globally, risk sentiments deteriorated considerably as Turkey turmoil & Dollar strength rattled the equity markets that were already facing the brunt from trade wars.

MSCI EM Index fell almost 4 percent during the week (largest weekly decline since March 23, 2018) and closed at a year low of 1020 (down over 20 percent from its euphoric highs, seen in last week of January 2018).

Clearly, a driver for this decline continued to remain in form of weaker EM currency complex, which fell over 1 percent during the week (hitting its lowest level of 2018, MSCI EM FX lost over 8 percent value since the start of 2018).

The result of this decline was clearly visible in EM Equity FII flows, as outflows accelerated sharply. Outflows were seen from all EM’s, Taiwan (US USD 130 million), Thailand (USD 216 million), South Korea (USD 317 million), Malaysia (USD 86 million) and Indonesia (USD 174 million). Marginal outflows were seen from in Indian equities as they remained resilient.

Going ahead, trade wars, turkey contagion risk and surging dollar will remain at the centre stage. As the Dollar index is likely to hit 97.5 levels, EM could continue to remain in a weak spot.

EM’s that have macro vulnerabilities in terms of higher current account deficit and lower forex reserve is likely to face continued selling pressure. Hence, FII stance may remain weak until the EM turmoil mutes and Dollar strength abates.

The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect.