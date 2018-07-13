HOEC rises 4% on completion of two well re-entry, side track drilling

Shares of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) added 4.7 percent intraday Friday as company completed two well re-entry and side track drilling campaign which commenced in April 2018.

The company has successfully completed two well re-entry and side track drilling campaign of Mercury and Earth wells which commenced in April 2018.

Based on the test results of these wells there is an increase in gas production by about 10 mmscfd from the current level of 2 mmscfd.

Successful completion of the two wells opens up opportunities for further exploitation with simple, shallower and cost-effective vertical wells.

The company is keen to pursue this new lead in future drilling campaigns after geo technical studies based on the production performance.

P. Elango, managing director at HOEC said, “We are particularly excited with the enhancement of gas production from our legacy Asset PY-1. This reinforces our firm belief of its yet-to-be recovered reserve and resource base."

"We are keen to execute similar successful offshore drilling campaigns in future and will continue our attempts to increase production to lever the fully developed infrastructure,” he added.

At 11:12 hrs Hindustan Oil Exploration Company was quoting at Rs 136.20, up Rs 3.45, or 2.60 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil