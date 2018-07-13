App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HOEC rises 4% on completion of two well re-entry, side track drilling

Based on the test results of these wells there is an increase in gas production by about 10 mmscfd from the current level of 2 mmscfd.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOEC) added 4.7 percent intraday Friday as company completed two well re-entry and side track drilling campaign which commenced in April 2018.

The company has successfully completed two well re-entry and side track drilling campaign of Mercury and Earth wells which commenced in April 2018.

Based on the test results of these wells there is an increase in gas production by about 10 mmscfd from the current level of 2 mmscfd.

Successful completion of the two wells opens up opportunities for further exploitation with simple, shallower and cost-effective vertical wells.

related news

The company is keen to pursue this new lead in future drilling campaigns after geo technical studies based on the production performance.

P. Elango, managing director at HOEC said, “We are particularly excited with the enhancement of gas production from our legacy Asset PY-1. This reinforces our firm belief of its yet-to-be recovered reserve and resource base."

"We are keen to execute similar successful offshore drilling campaigns in future and will continue our attempts to increase production to lever the fully developed infrastructure,” he added.

At 11:12 hrs Hindustan Oil Exploration Company was quoting at Rs 136.20, up Rs 3.45, or 2.60 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 11:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.