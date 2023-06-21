HMA Agro Industries IPO receives 55% subscription on Day 2

HMA Agro's IPO will close on June 23

The initial public offering (IPO) of HMA Agro Industries saw 50 percent overall subscription on Day 2, on June 21. Investors have put in bids for 33.56 lakh equity shares against an IPO size of 60.54 lakh shares, as per the data available with the exchanges.

Retail investors have bought 38 percent shares of the allotted quota, while high net-worth individuals have bid 1.20 times the reserved portion. The part set aside for qualified institutional buyers has been subscribed 37 percent.

The IPO had received a muted response from all categories of investors on Day 1, on June 20, receiving only 32 percent subscription. The public issue will close on June 23.

One of the reasons for the tepid response on the first day was a ‘no subscription’ campaign on Twitter against the company, alleging that it sells and exports cow meat. The company has denied the allegation.

What does the company do?

HMA Agro is one of the largest exporters of frozen buffalo meat products and accounts for more than 10 percent of India’s total export of frozen buffalo meat. Its products are mainly packaged under the brand name Black Gold, Kamil & HMA, and exported to over 40 countries. Egypt, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Hong Kong account for over 50-55 percent of its sales.

As the campaign on Twitter gained traction, HMA Agro’s promoters Wajid Ahmed, Gulzar Ahmed, Mohd Mahmood Qureshi, Mohd Ashraf Qureshi, Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi, and Parvez Alam also came under criticism.

The company confirmed that it does not export cow meat, and it has approval for buffalo meat exports from the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Potential for diversification:

The company sees a significant potential in diversifying into more geographies, thanks to its pricing advantage.

According to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gulzar Ahmad, one of the key advantages of Indian products is their exceptional price competitiveness, he said post launch of his IPO in an interview to Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani. Comparing the prices of the company's products to those of its global competitors, Ahmad said that the prices of HMA Agro’s global competitors typically range between $5 and $6 per kg.

In contrast, HMA Agro’s products are priced significantly lower – in the $2.8-$3 per kg range. Along with a focus on food safety and cost-effectiveness, these factors contribute to the unique selling points of the product, he said.

Size of the IPO:

The IPO amounts to Rs 480 crore, consisting of a fresh issue of up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 330 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.

However, the company ended up diluting more equity than initially anticipated. The CFO said that the company had initially targeted a modest sum of Rs 120 crore. However, discussions with bankers and merchant bankers led to a higher dilution of stake to maximise the company's potential and capitalise on the market's appetite for equity offerings.

Tepid response:

The IPO received a muted response from all categories of investors, with only 32 percent subscription on Day 1.

Another concern raised about the company relates to the political background of one of its promoters, Zulfiqar Ahmad Qurashi.

Although he had a political career spanning over 15 years as an MLA in Uttar Pradesh, he left active politics in 2017. However, this is listed as a perceived risk in the red herring prospectus. Any adverse move in his political career, such as the political party he may affiliate with in the future losing power or getting defeated in elections, could potentially impact the company's outlook or financials, says the prospectus.

There are several other risk factors associated with the company like some subsidiary companies have incurred losses in the past in the last three fiscal years, which may adversely affect the consolidated results of operations. Also, certain group companies suffered losses in FY20 and currently have a negative net worth, based on the last audited financial statements available.