History rhymes for Nifty as analysts see the index at 18,900 in this leg of rally

History may not repeat, well, always, but it certainly rhymes. This is especially true in the case of how the stock market moves. The current positioning of the Nifty is a testament.

Some technical analysts have pointed out that the current context is very similar to that of CY13, CY16 and CY18. In each of these instances, higher base formation consumed around three to four months and retraced the preceding up-move by around 50-60 percent, followed by new highs over the next quarter. The same is happening right now.

“In the current scenario, after four month’s decline, the index has risen higher over the past two months and now just shy of its all-time high,” said analysts at ICICI direct. “Hence, dips should be used as an incremental buying opportunity to ride the next leg of up-move towards 18,900 in the coming months.”

Analysts added that formation of higher peak and trough on the monthly chart makes them confident to revise support base at 17,800 for the index.

The Nifty 50 index on May 30 traded at 18,626.95, rising 0.15 percent as of 11 am. The all-time high for the index is at 18,887.60.

Bank Nifty, which hit an all-time high of 44,483.35 on May 29, is also set to cruise higher, said ICICI direct analysts. They expect the index to gradually head towards 45,400 levels in a nonlinear manner in the coming month as it is a 123.6 percent extension of the entire December 2022-March 2023 decline (44,151-38,613).

“However, after the recent sharp up-move of 15 percent in the just eight weeks, the weekly stochastic are at an overbought territory with a reading of 93. Hence, a breather of a couple of weeks in the a broad range of 44,200-42,500 cannot be ruled out. It should not be seen as negative. Instead dips should be used as a buying opportunity,” ICICI direct said.

Similarly, analysts noted that the Nifty Midcap 100 index is at the cusp of resolving out of 18 months consolidation range (33,240-25,050) at life highs as well, signalling resumption of a structural up-trend.

In the last few months, mid and small caps have seen better traction as investors believe alpha is there. Moreover, various concerns, including raw material inflation, geopolitical issues and supply chain disruptions are more or less over, making the outlook for them better.

“The faster retracement signifies structural improvement that would fuel to accelerate the upward momentum. Structurally, we expect the mid-cap index to witness 25 percent rally in the coming 3-4 quarters being the measuring implication of 18 months consolidation breakout,” said ICICI direct, adding that the next millstone for the midcap index is at 36,600.