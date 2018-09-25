Hindustan Zinc shares correct after Macquarie downgrades and cuts target price

Hindustan Zinc share price fell 1.5 percent intraday Tuesday after global research firm Macquarie downgraded the stock and also slashed target price.

The stock price was quoting at Rs 294.70, down Rs 2.55, or 0.86 percent on the BSE, at 12:42 hours IST.

Macquarie has downgraded the zinc maker to Underperform and cut target price to Rs 253 from Rs 273 on lowered zinc, lead & silver prices for FY19–21.

The research house said lower commodity prices are driving 8–12 percent cut to FY19–21 EPS and hence the premium valuations are difficult to justify with inconsistent dividend payout.