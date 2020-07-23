Hindustan Zinc share price jumps 7%, brokerages mixed on road ahead

Extending the 8 percent gain in the previous session, the share price of Hindustan Zinc jumped almost 7 percent in the morning trade on BSE on July 23.

The Vedanta Group company on July 21 reported a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 1,359 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Total income dropped to Rs 4,673 crore as against Rs 5,416 crore in the year-ago period.

Read more: Hindustan Zinc Q1 net profit drops 23% to Rs 1,359 crore

Brokerages expressed mixed views on the stock after the June quarter earnings.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has an 'accumulate' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 200. It found Hindustan Zinc's earnings in line with consensus estimates.

"As the new shafts at both Rampura Agucha (RA) and Sindesar Khurd (SK) mines commenced hauling of ore, we expect a significant improvement in the quality of operations with better visibility on production and lower costs," it said.

"We factor in zinc at US$2,050/US$2085 in FY21e/FY22e as we expect ease in prices because of sharp run-up and cooling off in China’s pent-up demand. In the backdrop of better outlook and attractive valuations, we reiterate accumulate rating with a target price of Rs 200, EV/EBITDA of 5 times FY22e," Prabhudas Lilladher said.

Narnolia Financial Advisors have a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 211.

"Higher employee cost due to lower mined metal volumes reduced margins. However, higher other income and reduced tax rates offset the PAT margin. We maintain our stance to remain neutral at Rs 211, 13.5 times EV/EBITDA FY21E," Narnolia said.

High volatility in LME zinc prices and lower than expected volume growth, uncertain demand outlook due to shutdown in production activity across the globe due to COVID-19 are the key risks for the stock, the brokerage said.

At 1110 hours, the stock was trading 5.37 percent higher at Rs 207.90 on BSE.

