Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Zinc mulls selling wind energy business, shares gain 2%

Hindustan Zinc has wind power plants located across five states - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Hindustan Zinc rose over 2 percent in morning trade on June 22 on reports that the company is planning to offload its wind energy assets worth Rs 1,500 crore.

According to The Economic Times, two renewable energy firms backed by diversified financial institutions are currently contesting to take over the business from the Vedanta group company. One of the big four audit firms will be assisting with the sale, the report added quoting sources.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Hindustan Zinc has wind power plants located across five states - Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

At 9:19 hrs, Hindustan Zinc was quoting Rs 181.65, up 2.02 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:42 am

tags #buzzing stock #Hindustan Zinc

