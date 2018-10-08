App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Zinc declines 5% as JP Morgan initiates neutral call with target Rs 290

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 279.90 and an intraday low of Rs 266.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindustan Zinc declined 5.4 percent intraday Monday as foreign research house JP Morgan has initiated neutral rating with potential upside of 3 percent.

Research house has kept a target of Rs 290 per share.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 279.90 and an intraday low of Rs 266.

This is a best-in-class mining company, but zinc markets are entering surplus and expect largely balanced market in 2019, and a surplus market in 2020, said JP Morgan.

The company has strong cash-rich balance sheet and expect elevated dividend payout.

Research house prefers parent Vedanta at current valuations.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 339.55 and 52-week low Rs 261.15 on 26 February, 2018 and 24 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.38 percent below its 52-week high and 4.82 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:48 hrs Hindustan Zinc was quoting at Rs 272, down Rs 9.40, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 10:55 am

tags #buzzing stcoks

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.