Hindustan Zinc declines 5% as JP Morgan initiates neutral call with target Rs 290

Shares of Hindustan Zinc declined 5.4 percent intraday Monday as foreign research house JP Morgan has initiated neutral rating with potential upside of 3 percent.

Research house has kept a target of Rs 290 per share.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 279.90 and an intraday low of Rs 266.

This is a best-in-class mining company, but zinc markets are entering surplus and expect largely balanced market in 2019, and a surplus market in 2020, said JP Morgan.

The company has strong cash-rich balance sheet and expect elevated dividend payout.

Research house prefers parent Vedanta at current valuations.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 339.55 and 52-week low Rs 261.15 on 26 February, 2018 and 24 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 19.38 percent below its 52-week high and 4.82 percent above its 52-week low.

At 10:48 hrs Hindustan Zinc was quoting at Rs 272, down Rs 9.40, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil