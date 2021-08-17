MARKET NEWS

English
Hindustan Zinc board meeting to consider interim dividend for FY22 deferred

The company did not give the reason for the deferment of the meeting.

PTI
August 17, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
 
 
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said its board meeting scheduled on August 17 to consider interim dividend for FY2021-22 has been deferred.

"It is to inform you that the board meeting scheduled on August 17, 2021, to consider interim dividend for financial year 2021-22, if any, has been deferred," HZL said in a filing BSE.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading zinc-lead miner. The company is subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd which owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company while the Centre retains a 29.5 per cent stake.

HZL reported a 45.9 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,983 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, driven by a recovery in metal prices and higher volumes.
#Business #dividend #Hindustan Zinc Ltd #Market news
first published: Aug 17, 2021 04:26 pm

