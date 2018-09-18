Hindustan Unilever rises 4% as CLSA maintains outperform with target Rs 1,950

Share price of Hindustan Unilever gained 4 percent intraday Tuesday after broking house CLSA has maintained outperform rating with a target of Rs 1,950 per share.

According to CLSA, management commentary pre-quarter close remains positive and sees 2QFY19 demand trends broadly similar to first quarter.

Rural growth continues to outpace the urban growth, while modern trade gains share from general trade, it added.

It feels that outlook for demand also remained fairly positive, while crude oil prices and weak rupee raises margin concern.

It believes that recent product price hikes are not a big concern.

At 13:54 hrs Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 1,662.90, up Rs 58.85, or 3.67 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil