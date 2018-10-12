Hindustan Unilever rises 2% ahead of Q2 numbers

Hindustan Unilever Limited- Based in Mumbai, HUL is a consumer goods company employing over 16,000 people. (Reuters)

Shares of Hindustan Unilever rose 2.5 percent in the early trade on Friday ahead of second quarter results to be announce on October 12.

Overall volume growth is likely to be in the range of 7-9 percent, which is expected to boost the company's revenue growth during the quarter, brokerage houses said.

Nirmal Bang expects volume growth in the range of 8-9 percent and value growth of around 4 percent during the quarter.

Also Read - HUL is likely to report double digit growth in Q2 earnings; here are 4 factors to look at

Revenue growth is expected to be in the range of 9-15 percent driven by volume, brokerage houses said.

Overall expectations for profit growth for the quarter could be 10-19 percent. ICICI Securities expects net profit to grow 16.5 percent to Rs 1,494.6 crore while Axis Capital sees 18 percent growth in bottomline.

At 09:27 hrs Hindustan Unilever was quoting at Rs 1,548.60, up Rs 20.10, or 1.32 percent on the BSE.