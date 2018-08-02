Hindustan Copper gains 4% on cabinet approval for 15% fresh equity issue

Shares of Hindustan Copper gained 4 percent intraday Thursday as Cabinet approval to issue 15 percent shares by Hindustan Copper.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, has given its approval for issue of fresh 13,87,82,700 equity shares to the extent of 15 percent of paid up equity capital value of Rs 5 each by Hindustan Copper through the qualified institutions placement (QIP) route.

As a result, government shareholding in the company will come down from 76.05 percent to 66.13 percent.

Further, the paid-up share capital of company will increase from the present Rs 462.61 crore to Rs 532 crore.

The company will use the proceeds of QIP to meet its expansion/capex plan.

At 13:26 hrs Hindustan Copper was quoting at Rs 66.35, up Rs 1.45, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil