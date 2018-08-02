App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindustan Copper gains 4% on cabinet approval for 15% fresh equity issue

Government shareholding in the company will come down from 76.05 percent to 66.13 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindustan Copper gained 4 percent intraday Thursday as Cabinet approval to issue 15 percent shares by Hindustan Copper.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, has given its approval for issue of fresh 13,87,82,700 equity shares to the extent of 15 percent of paid up equity capital value of Rs 5 each by Hindustan Copper through the qualified institutions placement (QIP) route.

As a result, government shareholding in the company will come down from 76.05 percent to 66.13 percent.

Further, the paid-up share capital of company will increase from the present Rs 462.61 crore to Rs 532 crore.

The company will use the proceeds of QIP to meet its expansion/capex plan.

At 13:26 hrs Hindustan Copper was quoting at Rs 66.35, up Rs 1.45, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 01:38 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.