Hindustan Aeronautics shares rise as its Tejas combat aircraft eye Malaysian skies

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd surged on July 4 after boss R Madhavan announced that HAL-manufactured Tejas light combat aircraft has emerged as the top choice for the Malaysian air force.

HAL shares rose 3.50 percent to Rs 1,805 apiece after the news. Shares have jumped over 45 percent so far this year as benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down over 10 percent.

Malaysia is looking at replacing its ageing fleet of fighter jets and the two sides are holding negotiations to take forward the procurement process.

Malaysia has narrowed down on the Indian aircraft notwithstanding stiff competition from China’s JF-17 jet, South Korea’s FA-50 and Russia’s Mig-35 as well as the Yak-130 plane, HAL chairman and managing director Madhavan told PTI in an interview.

As part of the package, India has offered to set up an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility in Malaysia for its Russian-origin Su-30 fighter fleet as it is facing difficulties in procuring spares for the aircraft from Russia in view of Western sanctions against Moscow.

It is learnt that the Chinese JF-17 was cheaper but it could not match the technical parameters of the Tejas Mk-IA variant and the offer of maintenance of the Su-30 fleet as proposed by India.

Tejas, manufactured by HAL, is a single-engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.