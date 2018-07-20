Hindalco's shares fall 2%; Macquarie retains outperform rating

Shares of Hindalco extended their fall from Thursday and were trading 2 percent lower. The stock had tanked around 8 percent in the previous session as reports emerged that the firm was set to buy Aleris for USD 2.5 billion.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 204.00 and an intraday low of Rs 193.80.

Investors were possibly jittery on the fact that the company is in the process of raising debt for the said deal even as its current consolidated debt stands at Rs 40,000 crore.

Global research firm Macquarie has maintained an outperform rating on the stock with a target of Rs 305 per share. It has said that the current correction offers a buying opportunity.

Macquarie also highlighted the potential strategic acquisition deal, but the market could be jittery at this juncture. It saw the deal’s valuation at 7.1 times EV/EBITDA for CY19.

The stock has fallen 14 percent in the past one month, while its three-day fall stood at a little over 11 percent. At 12:24 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 194.90, down Rs 3.35, or 1.69 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 193.80.