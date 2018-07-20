App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco's shares fall 2%; Macquarie retains outperform rating

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 204.00 and an intraday low of Rs 193.80.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindalco extended their fall from Thursday and were trading 2 percent lower. The stock had tanked around 8 percent in the previous session as reports emerged that the firm was set to buy Aleris for USD 2.5 billion.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 204.00 and an intraday low of Rs 193.80.

Investors were possibly jittery on the fact that the company is in the process of raising debt for the said deal even as its current consolidated debt stands at Rs 40,000 crore.

Global research firm Macquarie has maintained an outperform rating on the stock with a target of Rs 305 per share. It has said that the current correction offers a buying opportunity.

Macquarie also highlighted the potential strategic acquisition deal, but the market could be jittery at this juncture. It saw the deal’s valuation at 7.1 times EV/EBITDA for CY19.

The stock has fallen 14 percent in the past one month, while its three-day fall stood at a little over 11 percent. At 12:24 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 194.90, down Rs 3.35, or 1.69 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 193.80.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 12:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.