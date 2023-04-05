Hindalco down 2% as co sees headwinds for arm Novelis in FY24

Shares of Hindalco Industries dropped by two percent, making it the top loser on Nifty 50, in response to the company's outlook that its subsidiary Novelis will continue to face headwinds in FY24.

As of 9:38 am, shares of the metal company were trading at Rs 399.20, down 0.8 percent, on the BSE.

The company said that Q3 of FY23 was a trough for subsidiary Novelis, but it expects the headwinds to persist into FY24. However, Hindalco pointed out that achieving $525 adjusted EBITDA per ton for its arm is still possible when the headwinds subside. Therefore, Novelis is expected to achieve its long-term sustainable EBITDA per ton guidance of $525 per ton by 4Q of FY24.

CLSA highlighted that Hindalco’s medium-term guidance is reiterated and capital expenditure is paced out. It has a ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 550.

Moneycontrol News