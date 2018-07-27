App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco surges 7% post Aleris acquisition by Novelis; Jefferies retains buy

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Novelis Inc, sign a definitive agreement to purchase Aleris Corporation for USD 2.58 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Hindalco Industries added 7 percent in the opening trade on Friday as company's subsidiary is going to acquire a US company for USD 2.6 billion.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Novelis Inc, sign a definitive agreement to purchase Aleris Corporation, a global aluminium rolled products major, headquartered in the United States, for USD 2.58 billion in a debt finance deal.

The said acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Hindalco Industries said, "The acquisition of Aleris is the next phase of our aluminium value added products growth strategy. This will solidify our position as the world’s No.1 aluminium value-added products player."

related news

Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 305

Emkay has maintained buy rating on Hindalco Industries with a target at Rs 305 per share.

According to research house, the Aleris deal is worked out to be at 7.2x EV/ EBITDA. It feels that the Aleris valuation is on the higher side, while synergy benefit if any is not considered.

The said deal is beneficial for Novelis on better market penetration and product mix, it added.

Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 318

Jefferies has retained buy on Hindalco with a target at Rs 318 per share.

Aleris deal is valuation rich but risk reward still positive, said Jefferies.

The deal may diversify Novelis' product mix and lift its auto sheet capacity, while Novelis margin should continue to expand. Aleris EBITDA could rise to USD 290 million by FY20, it added.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 212

CLSA has retained underperform rating on the stock and cut target price to Rs 212 from Rs 245 per share.

According to CLSA, the acquisition is a strategic fit for Novelis given similar business lines but EPS neutral and slightly value dilutive.

The target of Rs 212 factors in a negative Rs 15 per share Aleris acquisition value.

At 09:16 hrs Hindalco Industries was quoting at Rs 219.05, up Rs 12.50, or 6.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 09:27 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.