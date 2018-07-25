App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hindalco stock gains 3% on report of likely acquisition of Aleris this week

Sources told channel that Hindalco is expected to buy 100 percent stake in Aleris, giving exit to investors like Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aluminium major Hindalco Industries share price gained 2.7 percent intraday on Wednesday on a report of likely acquisition of Aleris this week.

The Aditya Birla Group company is likely to announce the acquisition of Aleris International this week, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

It is likely to buy Aleris for $2.58 billion with mix of debt & cash.

Sources told channel that Hindalco is expected to buy 100 percent stake in Aleris, giving exit to investors like Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global.

Hindalco's Canadian arm Novelis is likely to take over Aleris’ $1.8 billion debt, sources said, adding Hindalco-Novelis is likely to pay $700-800 million from their cash reserves. "The aluminium major is exploring ADR (American Depository Receipt) issue following the Aleris deal closure."

At 13:53 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 209.80, up Rs 2.15, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:10 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hindalco Industries

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.