Hindalco stock gains 3% on report of likely acquisition of Aleris this week

Aluminium major Hindalco Industries share price gained 2.7 percent intraday on Wednesday on a report of likely acquisition of Aleris this week.

The Aditya Birla Group company is likely to announce the acquisition of Aleris International this week, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting unnamed sources.

It is likely to buy Aleris for $2.58 billion with mix of debt & cash.

Sources told channel that Hindalco is expected to buy 100 percent stake in Aleris, giving exit to investors like Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global.

Hindalco's Canadian arm Novelis is likely to take over Aleris’ $1.8 billion debt, sources said, adding Hindalco-Novelis is likely to pay $700-800 million from their cash reserves. "The aluminium major is exploring ADR (American Depository Receipt) issue following the Aleris deal closure."

At 13:53 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 209.80, up Rs 2.15, or 1.04 percent on the BSE.