Hindalco share price gains as Jharkhand refinery restarts alumina production

Shares of Hindalco Industries gained 1.4 percent intraday on December 24 after the company's Jharkhand refinery restarted production of alumina.

The stock gained 9 percent in last 15 sessions. It was quoting at Rs 216.50, up Rs 1.60, or 0.74 percent on the BSE at the time of publishing this copy.

Operations of the alumina plant of the company situated at Muri, Jharkhand, were suspended due to spillage in the red mud cake storage area.

The aluminium major on December 23 said Muri refinery in Jharkhand has re-started production of Alumina.