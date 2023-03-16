Hindalco Industries cracks 5%, experts see more pain ahead

 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 16, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST

The stock has fallen 24 percent since January 2023 highs. Experts see the possibility of the stock touching the lows of September at around Rs 359, another 6-odd percent correction from current levels

Hindalco Industries shares corrected 5 percent on March 16 after a decisive breakdown of the consolidation range and fall below the February low, indicating bearishness.

The stock has been falling since it touched a nine-month high of Rs 504 on January 18. In mid-February, the counter saw consolidation or sideways trade for several sessions following a decisive breakout of a bearish Flag and Pole pattern on the downside on February 24. It again entered consolidation mode, forming another small Flag and Pole pattern since the start of March, which also has been broken decisively on the downside on March 16.

Hence, there could be a possibility of the stock falling up to the low of September 2022, which is around Rs 359, or another 6-odd percent correction from current levels.

The aluminium major closed the day at Rs 385 on the NSE, down 5.22 percent. It has fallen around 24 percent since the January high.