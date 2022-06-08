 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hind Copper, Zee Ent, Fiem Ind in focus; what to expect from the RBI policy? | Morning Trade

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 08, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

Is the street ready for another rate hike by the RBI? We speak to Sujan Hajra of Anand Rathi Group. And as usual we also answer all your stock queries LIVE with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.

Jun 8, 2022
