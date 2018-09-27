App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Himachal Futuristic, Vakrangee, Prestige Estates top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

Himachal Futuristic Communications is up 5.94 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.25 times. Prestige Estates Projects is up 5.25 percent while Vakrangee Limited gained 4.99 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Indian benchmark indices ended the day on a negative note with the Nifty down 76 points at 10,977 while the Sensex shed 218 points at 36,324.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 473 stocks advancing, 1,282 declining and 303 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 775 stocks advanced, 1,804 declined and 159 were unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Himachal Futuristic Communications was up 5.9 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.3 times. Prestige Estates Projects was up 5.3 percent while Vakrangee Limited gained 5 percent. It breached the upper circuit of Rs 29.5.

KEC International was up 3.9 percent while The New India Assurance Company was up 5.6 percent and Chennai Petroleum Corporation was up 3.2 percent.

related news

From the BSE Group B stocks, TATA Value Fund Series 2 - Direct Plan - Growth Option spiked 10 percent. Chemfab Alkalis and Kilitch Drugs also jumped about 10 percent. Pharma company Lyka Labs gained 8.7 percent.

Premier Polyfilm was up 6.9 percent and Electrosteel Castings gained 8.3 percent. Other gainers included MEP Infrastructure Developers which jumped 6.9 percent and Greenlam Industries which added 6 percent.
First Published on Sep 27, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Buzzing Stocks #markets #Sensex

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.