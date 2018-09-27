Himachal Futuristic, Vakrangee, Prestige Estates top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

The Indian benchmark indices ended the day on a negative note with the Nifty down 76 points at 10,977 while the Sensex shed 218 points at 36,324.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 473 stocks advancing, 1,282 declining and 303 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 775 stocks advanced, 1,804 declined and 159 were unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Himachal Futuristic Communications was up 5.9 percent and witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.3 times. Prestige Estates Projects was up 5.3 percent while Vakrangee Limited gained 5 percent. It breached the upper circuit of Rs 29.5.

KEC International was up 3.9 percent while The New India Assurance Company was up 5.6 percent and Chennai Petroleum Corporation was up 3.2 percent.

From the BSE Group B stocks, TATA Value Fund Series 2 - Direct Plan - Growth Option spiked 10 percent. Chemfab Alkalis and Kilitch Drugs also jumped about 10 percent. Pharma company Lyka Labs gained 8.7 percent.