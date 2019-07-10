App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Himachal Futuristic Communication gains on purchase order from BSNL

The project will be completed within ten months from the date of issue of purchase order, i.e. July 8, HFCL said.

Himachal Futuristic Communication shares gained more than 1 percent intraday on July 10 after received purchase order from state-owned telecom operator BSNL.

The stock was quoting at Rs 20.10, up Rs 0.30, or 1.52 percent on the BSE at 1408 hours IST.

The company said it has received a purchase order worth Rs 186.90 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, New Delhi.

HFCL will set up optical transmission backbone network for Armed forces under the Network for Spectrum Programme (NFS) of the Government of India, it added.

This project is funded by the Department of Telecom and BSNL has been appointed as the nodal agency by the DoT for Project execution.

The project will be completed within ten months from the date of issue of the purchase order, i.e. July 8, HFCL said.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Himachal Futuristic Communication

