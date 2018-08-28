App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HIL rises 6% on completion of acquisition in German based company

The all-cash consideration is being funded by HIL through a combination of Euro debt, INR debt and internal accruals.

Share price of HIL rose 6 percent intraday Tuesday as company completed the acquisition of Germany based Parador Holdings GmbH.

Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, HIL International GmbH, Germany has completed the acquisition of Parador Holdings GmbH after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals including anti-trust approvals from German Federal Republic.

The closing meeting also kicks off the process of integration of operations with a view to benefit from joint synergies.

The all-cash consideration is being funded by HIL through a combination of Euro debt, INR debt and internal accruals.

Dhirup Roy Choudhary, Managing Director & CEO, HIL said “Besides augmenting our business mix into flooring solutions, we are looking at leveraging the trade relationships and market understanding of Parador to strengthen our business position."

At 10:54 hrs HIL was quoting at Rs 2,372, up Rs 110.70, or 4.90 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 11:24 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

