Hikal up over 1% after Ashish Kacholia buys shares worth Rs 33 crore

Shares of pharmaceutical firm Hikal have been trading mixed since morning, and are currently up over 1 percent after investor Ashish Kacholia bought shares worth Rs 33 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 192.30 on Tuesday on the BSE, up 3.7 percent from the previous close of Rs 185.35.

The intraday low as of Tuesday morning was at Rs 180.20, down 2.7 percent from Monday's close.

The ace investor bought shares at Rs 166.50 apiece, valuing the purchase at Rs 33.3 crore, according to bulk deals data revealed by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) late on September 3, 2018.

According to information available on Hikal’s official website, it is said to provide active ingredients, intermediates and R&D services to global pharmaceuticals, animal health, biotech, crop protection and specialty chemicals companies.

At 11:46, hours Hikal was quoting at Rs 187.25, up 1.03 percent.